Coronavirus claims one more life in capital

Rawalpindi : The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 claimed life of only one confirmed patient in last 24 hours here in Islamabad Capital Territory taking death toll from federal capital to 120 while no death due to the disease was reported from Rawalpindi district.

It is important that in last four days, only one patient died of coronavirus illness in the district from where as many as 242 patients have already lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that as many as 343 new cases of coronavirus illness have been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours while another 691 confirmed patients have achieved cure from the disease taking number of recoveries to 9,116 in the region.

It is important that the number of recoveries is continuously on the rise at least for the last four days in the twin cities. The number of active cases has reduced from 8,129 to 7,781 in last 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that last week on June 20, there were a total of 14,858 confirmed patients of COVID-19 in the twin cities of which 9,595 were active cases while only 4,956 patients had recovered from the disease. In last one week, as many as 4160 patients have recovered from the illness.

The confirmation of another 343 patients positive for the disease in last 24 hours took tally to 17259 in the twin cities while to date, the COVID-19 has claimed a total of 362 lives in the region.

In last 24 hours, another 225 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 12,206, of which 6,529 patients have so far recovered while 120 have lost their lives.

On Saturday, there were 5,557 active cases of coronavirus illness in the ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 118 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 5,053 of which a total of 2,587 have so far been discharged after treatment from healthcare facilities while 242 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added that at present, as many as 645 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while some 1,579 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district. Another 5,960 suspects of the disease are under home quarantine in the district, he said.