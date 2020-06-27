US report demotes Pakistan on human trafficking watchlist

WASHINGTON: The novel coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as an annual US report added Afghanistan and Nicaragua to a list of worst offenders while Saudi Arabia was upgraded, a British wire service reported.

“Instability and lack of access to critical services caused by the pandemic mean that the number of people vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers is rapidly growing,” Pompeo said in the annual US State Department Trafficking in Persons report.

The report kept China, a persistent target for criticism by Pompeo, on the lowest rung and again highlighted widespread use of forced labor, including through what the United States and human rights groups say is the mass detention in camps of more than one million minority Muslims. China denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

The report also took aim at Hong Kong, which US President Donald Trump has threatened to strip of economic privileges over China’s tightened grip on the former British colony. Hong Kong, alongside Pakistan, was downgraded to the report’s “Tier 2 Watch List,” a category denoting those meriting special scrutiny, on the grounds that it had failed to enact legislation to fully criminalise trafficking.

Saudi Arabia, a major US ally and arms buyer that was last year placed on the list of countries that failed to meet minimum US anti-trafficking standards, was upgraded to the Tier 2 Watch List.

Afghanistan, a US ally in the fight against the Taliban, and Nicaragua were both demoted in this year’s report to Tier 3, falling into the lowest category, which can bring restrictions on US non-humanitarian, non-trade-related assistance, a decision that would be made by the president.