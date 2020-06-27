Punjab schools directed to start admission under SOPs

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has directed public schools across the province to take necessary action vis-à-vis admission of students and distribution of textbooks up to July 15, in the light of SOPs regarding Covid-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that SED Punjab has already allowed admin offices of all public and private schools to remain open on every Monday and Tuesday to run day to day affairs. It is also important to mention that as per federal government’s decision, educational institutions across the country are closed until July 15, 2020. While no decision has been announced about reopening of educational institutions, it is likely that the government would announce reopening of the institutions as soon as the situation vis-à-vis gets normalised. Meanwhile, an SED Punjab official, seeking anonymity, said the admission process would continue while strictly following SOPs regarding Covid-19 issued by the government so that when schools reopen the students could join new classes as they had already been promoted to next levels without examinations by the government.