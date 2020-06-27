close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
AFP
June 27, 2020

Fraud ruling looms for ex-French PM Fillon

World

PARIS: A French court gives its verdict Monday in the trial of former premier Francois Fillon on charges of setting up a fake job for his wife that paid her over a million euros in public funds, a scandal that demolished his 2017 presidential bid. Fillon, 66, was widely tipped to win when the Canard Enchaine newspaper reported that his wife Penelope had been his parliamentary assistant for 15 years — except there was no evidence that she did any work.

