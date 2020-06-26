Following SOPs to keep corona at bay: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said following the SOPs was important to stop the spread of corona virus otherwise there would be a lot of pressure on the health services.

“One month is very important in our country. If people are made aware of this, we will get out of the peak of the virus,” he maintained.

Talking briefly to the Corona Relief Tiger Force volunteers, he said people did not understand how important it was to implement the SOPs that had been thrashed out in the context of the virus.

“Since ordinary people do not follow them, we fear the pandemic will put a lot of pressure on our hospitals and health services,” he said.

Continuing, he said the administration was tired.

“We can’t put so much burden on them because they have to do their job’.

The prime minister said all the countries that had succeeded in implementing social distancing or SOPs had voluntary networks, while we have a strong force and highly educated people have come forward.

“Allah has saved us from the kind of catastrophe that has befallen the rest of the world, but one month is very important. If we warn people about it, we think we will get out of the peak and the country will be saved fromthis torment,” he said.

Imran Khan said, “I thank all the tigers. Youth are the future of our country and in the coming rainy season, we will carry out a massive plantation never done before in the country’s history.”

The corona virus, which is still spreading all over the world, originated from China at the end of last year, after which its first case came to light in Pakistan on February 26, 2020.

As soon as the first case came to light, various measures were taken at the provincial and later at the federal level and first educational institutions were closed and then intermittent lockdowns were imposed across the country. And, afterwards, the lockdown was eased out gradually.