Fri Jun 26, 2020
June 26, 2020

IIU launches support system

June 26, 2020

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) has launched an online support system to address grievances, queries and support related issues with a tracking mechanism.

According to the IIU, the system will assign a unique ticket number to each request so that it can be tracked with online responses. A valid IIU email is required to submit a complaint. Students will post their query to the relevant department directly. Additionally, a knowledge base has been developed containing general information.

It will help the students to easily find the information they need. In future, support requests can be made through our new dedicated web portal at https://support.iiu.edu.pk.

