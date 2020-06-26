Opposition should not have unrealistic expectations: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the Opposition should not have unrealistic expectations.

The government, prime minister and parliament would complete tenure till 2023, said the Punjab governor while talking to Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and others at Governor’s House on Thursday.

During the meeting, political affairs, strategy to cope with Covid-19 and governance issues were discussed. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the government and the PTI is united under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said “There is no other leader except Imran Khan. People have given us mandate of five years and we will complete our tenure.” Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that when PTI came to power, Pakistan was about to bankrupt, but the government averted the crisis due to better financial management and ample economic policies.

He said the government focused on substitute to imports for economic growth, reducing current account deficit and averting balance of payment crisis. Sarwar said Pakistan is also suffering a lot due to the corona crisis, but the government is still taking steps to provide relief to the people in every field.

He said everyone must play his/her part in the fight against corona. The Opposition should also not politicise corona but support government institutions in the fight against corona, he said.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy of making the country developed and prosperous, for which, merit and transparency are being ensured at every level in the country.

He said, “All the promises we made to the nation under the leadership of Imran Khan in the elections will be fulfilled.” The tax-free budget in Punjab is a testament to the government's successful policies and people-friendliness, he added.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that the people have given the mandate to PTI to rule till 2023. “Even today, the Pakistani people stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan's federal and Punjab governments, he said. The development of the country is Imran Khan’s mission, he added.