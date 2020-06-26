Young man found hanged in Baldia Town

A 24-year-old man, identified as Shahzad, was found hanged in his house in Baldia Town on Thursday. According to the Madina Colony police, a police team and rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The police said the deceased apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The police said further investigations were underway.

Man electrocuted

A man died from electrocution in the city’s Hussainabad area. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was a tanker driver, identified as 35-year-old Imdad. Police said the deceased was switching on a water machine when he died from electrocution.