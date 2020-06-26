close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

Young man found hanged in Baldia Town

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

A 24-year-old man, identified as Shahzad, was found hanged in his house in Baldia Town on Thursday. According to the Madina Colony police, a police team and rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The police said the deceased apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The police said further investigations were underway.

Man electrocuted

A man died from electrocution in the city’s Hussainabad area. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was a tanker driver, identified as 35-year-old Imdad. Police said the deceased was switching on a water machine when he died from electrocution.

Latest News

More From Karachi