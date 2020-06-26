NEPRA cracks whip on utilities

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of unannounced load shedding and overbilling by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), a statement said on Thursday.

“The authority has come to know through the news appearing in media and has also received various complaints that inflated electricity bills are being issued to the consumers of HESCO and SEPCO,” NEPRA said in a statement. A day earlier, NEPRA taking a notice of K-Electric’s excessive/unannounced load shedding and inflated billing, strictly directed the power utility to take remedial measures and submit a detailed report to the NEPRA immediately. The consumers, who are facing unscheduled load shedding and receiving excessive bills have been advised to file complaints with NEPRA’s Regional Offices in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Karachi or through NEPRA’s website along with documentary evidence, so that their issues could be taken up with the concerned distribution companies for redressal.