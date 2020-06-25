PTI govt blasted for not raising salaries

HANGU: Like other parts of the country, the leaders of the Employees Coordination Council on Wednesday staged a protest against the government for not increasing the salaries of government servants in 2020-21 budget.

Speaking at the protest rally, the ECC leaders including Jamil Khan, Rizwanullah, Haridiyal Sindhu, Umar Nawaz and others said that the rulers had taken morsel from the mouth of poor people as the skyrocketing price-hike had made life miserable for them.

Holding placards and posters inscribed with words of their demands, the protesters chanted slogans against the government and demanded immediate increase in the salaries according to the prevailing inflation and price-hike.

The speakers blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for massive hike in prices of essential items, unemployment and fast-growing corruption and bad governance in the country.

They said the flawed economic policies of the PTI government made it impossible for the masses to meet both ends.

The PTI regime sucked the blood of the masses to feed the IMF, retreating all the promises and claims it made with the people to provide relief to the people and bring reform in every sector.

They said the ruling elite never bothered to address the problems of a common man and their only agenda was to enjoy power and make money throw illegal means.