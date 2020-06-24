Battagram DC accused of corruption

BATTAGRAM: Deputy Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Battagram, Dr Rahim Khan on Tuesday alleged that deputy commissioner was involved in corruption and malpractices as he had embezzled funds meant for coronavirus patients.

Speaking at a press conference, the medic claimed that Battagram DC Abdul Hameed had embezzled the funds allocated for the sehri and iftar for coronavirus patients. He alleged that the official had also stocked N95 masks and other safety gadgets for Covid-19, adding that the doctors at DHQ hospital had been left at the mercy of coronavirus as they were working without protective gears. The DMS also accused DC of interfering into the affairs of DHQ hospital that always hampered smooth working of the health facility. He demanded the government to transfer the DC within 72 hours or else they would stage- a protest sit-in against him.