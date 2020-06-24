Death toll from coronavirus reaches 38 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of coronavirus here on Tuesday, putting the fatalities number from the viral infection in the Nowshera district at 38, said officials.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah and Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Khan said the latest victim was 71-year-old Lali Khan, son of Zar Ali Khan.

They said the patient had been brought to the QMC from Dheri Kattikhel area of the district after he complained of fever, cough and respiratory problems. His swab was taken and sent for investigation. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

He was put on a ventilator when his condition worsened but lost the battle to coronavirus. The viral infection has taken 38 lives in the Nowshera district so far. A total of 20 people from the district have died of coronavirus in other parts of the country.

The officials said 13 more people were found suffering from Covid-19 in Nowshera. This has put the tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases at 661.

As many as 2,210 people were tested for the viral infection. Up to 1,385 of them tested negative for the virus. The senior doctors said 12 more people recovered from Covid-19 and this placed the tally of those defeating the virus at 321.

They expressed concern at the fact that the people suffering from coronavirus were afraid of going to the hospitals and preferred to receive treatment at homes which, they said, was a dangerous practice.

The senior doctors advised the people to act upon the standard operating procedures, observe social distancing, wear masks, use sanitizers and wash hands well to protect themselves from Covid-19.