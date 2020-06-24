MP Scale positions: Govt notifies new merit-based policy

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified a new merit-based policy for the selected highly paid government posts offering Management Position Scales (MP scales), ensuring that the best minds from the private sector are attracted to serve the government.

The criterion set for the posts under the MP Scales Policy 2020 bars the government servants from being offered these special posts unless they qualify and get selected through an open competition. However, those selected have to quit their regular jobs before joining the MP position for not more than three to five years.

“Unless any other law/ rules, for the time being in force, provide otherwise, regular civil servant/government servants shall not be substantively posted against MP Scale positions,” the policy said, adding, “Civil Servants /Government Servants may, however, subject to eligibility, apply for these positions, through proper channel.” In case a government servant is selected through a competitive process against any such position, he/she shall either resign from government service or seek early retirement before joining the MP Scale Position. The persons being employed under the MP Scales shall submit to the government an affidavit declaring their non-involvement in any other relevant business /job, which may tantamount to conflict of interest.

The MP scale vacancies shall be widely advertised indicating job describing terms of reference based on the needs, objectives and goals of the organization, targets with timeline and deliverables, educational qualifications, requisite experience in number of year, age bracket, etc. tenure of appointment and pay package.

The relevant field(s) of qualification and experience shall be specified by the Ministry/Division concerned for each position before the advertisement and shall be mentioned accordingly in the advertisement.

There shall be a Scrutiny Committee, constituted with approval of the Administrative Secretary concerned, to scrutinize applications and, based on the advertised criteria, prepare a list of all eligible candidates for interview by the Selection Committee. There shall be no shortlisting of eligible candidates and all candidates having basic eligibility as per advertised eligibility criteria will be called for interview by the Selection Committee.

The Selection Committee, after conducting the interviews, shall recommend to the appointing authority a panel of minimum three suitable candidates for each position, in order of merit, for appointment against the position.

The summary for the prime minister in the matter shall invariably be moved through the Establishment Division, without fail, and in case of submission of an incomplete case, the Establishment Division shall have the powers to return the summary without seeking further orders of the prime minister.

The appointment in MP Scales shall initially be for a period of three years, which will be extendable for a maximum period of two years on annual basis subject to satisfactory performance evaluation of the incumbent by the Performance Evaluation Committee.

Required educational qualification and experience for the MP-I, MP-II and MP-III position is Ph.D. or masters in relevant subjects. For MP-I, the requirement is Ph.D. with 14 years of professional experience or master’s in relevant subject with 18 years’ post qualification experience in the relevant field.

For MP-II position, the qualification required if Ph.D. in relevant subject with 10 years’ post qualification experience in the relevant field or master’s in relevant subject with 14 years’ post qualification experience in the relevant field.

For MP-III position, the qualification required is Ph.D. in relevant subject with six years of post qualification professional experience in the relevant field or master’s in relevant subject with 10 years’ post qualification experience in the relevant field.

According to the policy, the persons already employed on MP Scale positions and holding the MP Scale position on the date of commencement of this policy shall be governed under the MP Scales Policy, 2020 in all matters including but not limited to tenure, performance evaluation and contract extension, etc. as the case may be.

The tenure of the incumbents in all such cases shall be reckoned from the date of their initial appointment on MP Scale whether made through competitive process or otherwise.

The current charge or additional charge of the positions of MP Scales may not be granted to any regular government servants. However, in cases of heads of autonomous bodies/semi-autonomous bodies, executive/attached department, regulatory authorities, corporations, commissions and companies etc where the situation necessitates, the additional charge may only be granted to a government servant of equivalent grade with the approval of the appointing authority for a maximum period of three months only.

No extra remuneration will be given to the officer holding the additional charge other than additional charge allowance as determined by Finance Division from time to time.

After completion of one tenure of 3/4/5 years, as the case may be, the incumbent shall be eligible to compete afresh against any MP Scale position, subject to meeting the advertised criteria.

Anytime during currency of initial or extended tenure, the performance evaluation score of the incumbent falls in average or unsatisfactory category, the secretary of the division concerned/PAO may issue formal warnings to the incumbent MP- Scale holder.

If satisfied with the valid reasons (unsatisfactory performance or evidence of financial or moral turpitude against the incumbent), the secretary concerned, if deems fit and after fulfilling the formalities of disciplinary proceedings, may initiate a summary seeking approval of the prime minister for pre-mature termination of contract through the Establishment Division.

In case of financial corruption or any other criminal charge, the references may also be filed with the relevant Law Enforcement or Anti-Graft Agencies.