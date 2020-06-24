Nine-year-old detained for ‘stealing car’

The Darakhshan police on Tuesday detained a nine-year-old boy for allegedly stealing a car from the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to the police, cops on routine patrolling started searching for the car after being informed through police helpline 15 about a car theft in Khayaban-e-Mujahid, Phase V. The police found the boy, Bilal, a resident of Macchar Colony, from inside the car when they traced and intercepted the car shortly after it was stolen. They had also obtained CCTV footage which showed that the boy was unlocking the door of the car, as if he was a professional car thief, and sped away.

The police called the boy’s parents at the police station who said that Bilal wanted to drive the car so he must have unlocked the car to drive it.

Minor girl dies

A minor girl died while another person was wounded in a road traffic accident on Mauripur Road within the limits of the Kalri police station on Tuesday. According to police, the girl and the injured man were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment. The girl has been identified as seven-year-old Shifa, daughter of Khadim Hussain.