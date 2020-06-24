Beg and borrow

Both in the 126-days long dharna (sit-in) in Islamabad in 2014 and in the campaign of the general elections of the 2018, Imran Khan claimed that after being elected as a prime minister of the country, he would prefer to commit suicide instead of begging for money from international donor agencies such as the IMF for running the economic affairs of the country.

Unfortunately, he has broken all the records of his predecessors by begging/borrowing from these agencies. What can one say.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi