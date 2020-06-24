Media under attack

The space for dissent in Pakistan is shrinking fast, and anyone who criticizes the state and government can become a target. The detention of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is just the latest case of harassment against Pakistan's beleaguered media. This is a dark chapter in Pakistan's democracy, despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's rather bizarre claims that Pakistani media enjoys more freedom than the British media. Western media regularly mocks its politicians through cartoons and articles.

CPJ Asia head Steven Butler was denied entry at the Lahore airport last year, despite having a valid visa. He was to attend the Asma Jahangir Conference to talk on human rights and media issues. Where is press freedom? How was a 34-year-old case suddenly revived? Why was it so urgent to bring this old matter up now? NAB has initiated a whole host of cases under this government. Most of these cases are against the opposition and anyone who dissents with the policies of the government. Why is it that members of the incumbent government get a clean chit form NAB? This is not in the spirit of across-the-board accountability. The government is hiding its incompetence by attacking media houses and opposition leaders. Jang Group’s contribution for Pakistan stretches over 70 years. Such groups don’t come into being overnight; they have a strong history. A free trial is a fundamental right of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Abdullah Zahid

Karachi