Govt mulls over opening schools: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the government was considering opening schools under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He was chairing a high-level meeting at his office here to discuss the opening of schools. The minister said suggestions had been sought from the seminaries (Madaris) and private institutions of all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shafqat said a meeting had also been scheduled with the Ministry of Health in this regard, and that the decision would be taken in light of the NCOC data.

He said the education ministry through the Unicef was in consultation with those countries, which had opened schools under various SOPs. He said consultation was also being made with the Unicef on the policy of the government.

"We want to end uncertainty on the basic important issue like education," he added. Shafqat told according to the Gallup Survey, around 70 percent parents were willing to send their children to school under the SOPs. The minister hinted at holding a press conference on the issue to take the parents into confidence after preparation of a roadmap.