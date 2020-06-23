Not registering murder case: Court issues show-cause notice to Sanghar SSP

KARACHI: Additional Sessions Judge Khipro of the district Sanghar issued a show-cause notice to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar for not registering a case of the murder of Ali Haider Ronjho against former SSP Sanghar and other 20 police officials.

Ali Haider Ronjho was killed in alleged fake police encounter. Additional Sessions Judge Inayatullah Bhutto on June 19, ordered to register a case against former SSP Sanghar Zeeshan Siddiqi and 20 police personnel including Inspector Zulfiqar Pahi, Inspector Allan Abbasi, SHO Khipro Gulzar, Marri, SHO Piromal Ishaq Sangrasi and others.

Despite the order, Sanghar police did not comply and avoided to register a case against police officials on which Mubarak Ronjho, father of deceased Ali Haider Ronjho re-approached the court.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Bhutto issued a show-cause notice to the SSP Sanghar under section 166 read with 186, 187, 174, and 175 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the details of the matter, on May 5, a local Hindu businessman of Sanghar Gulab Rai was kidnapped by unknown dacoits, who later released on May 20 by the dacoits allegedly paying the ransom to them. After the release of trader Mr Rai, Sanghar police claimed that two kidnappers Ali Haider Ronjho and Soomar Mahar have been killed in an encounter with police.

On the other hand, the heirs of killed persons claimed their innocence and approached the media, human rights organisations, and the court.

Talking with 'The News' Awais Ronjho, nephew of deceased Ali Haider Ronjho blamed that after the kidnapping of trader, Sanghar police arrested 100 plus persons and released all after getting bribe but two innocent persons, by showing them kidnappers, killed them in the fake encounter because they were unable to give bribe to Sanghar police. Awais concluded that there was no criminal record of his killed uncle, Ali Haider Ronjho.

This reporter approached former SSP Sanghar Zeeshan Siddiqi and incumbent SSP Usman Siddiqi for their version about the issue; former SSP Zeeshan did not respond, however, SSP Usman conveyed through a text message that he was unable to talk as he was in isolation due to coronavirus.

Apart from the court orders, on May 25, following the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah, Sindh Home Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar constituted a four-member ‘inquiry committee’ headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas Zulifqar Larik to probe the matter of said alleged fake police encounter in which two young persons Ali Haider Ronjho and Soomar Mahar were killed by Sanghar police and submit the report within ten days.

But despite the passage of 27 days, no report has been submitted yet; this reporter approached DIG Mirpurkhas Zulifqar Larki and Home Secretary Sindh Muhammad Usman Chachar for their version, called at their cell numbers and sent detailed text messages to both officers but till the filing of this report both avoided responding.