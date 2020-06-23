‘Govt has failed to provide relief to masses’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has warned that economic and pandemic crises in the country have crossed all limits as the federal and provincial governments have failed to provide any relief to the masses.

Addressing a meeting with the office-bearers of National Labour Federation on Monday, he said the anti-poor policies of the ruling elite were the hurdle in the development of the country. He said provinces and centre were at daggers drawn over possession of public resources instead of working jointly for solving the people’s problems which led to increase in poverty, inflation and lawlessness. He said the governments or national institutions alone could not confront the conspiracies being hatched against the country. He said national unity and coherence in policies were required to mitigate the challenges to Pakistan. He also highlighted the need to form a national Kashmir policy. Baloch expressed grief over the demise of Mufti Naeem and Jamait Ittehad-e-Ulema Sindh President Maulana Abdur Rauf and shared condolence with the families of the late religious scholars.