Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

Islamabad:A distillery was raided in area of Aabpara police station, which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of alcohol, a police spokesperson said here on Monday.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip off, SP (City-Zone) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan including SHO Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Shaukat Abbasi, ASI Nasrullah along with others conducted a raid and recovered 120 liter alcohol, 200 empty bottles of different brands of alcohol and other materials. . Police team also nabbed wine dealer Asim during the raid while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices. Case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

Further-more Aabpara police arrested an accused Hassan Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Banigala police arrested three accused Israr Khan, Ali and Ali Jahangir and recovered 135 gram hashish, two wine bottles and one iron punch from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested accused three accused Qaisar, Kashif Mehmood and Zahid Javed and recovered 280 gram heroin as well as 20 liter alcohol from their possession. Tarnol police arrested three accused Umair Abbasi, Bilal and Shabbir and recovered 210 herion, 270 gram hashish and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

Ramanan police arrested accused Tasawe and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Muhammad Faizan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shamas colony police arrested two accused Khuram Shahzad and Hayat and recovered 2.620 kilogram hashish from their possession. CIA police arrested accused Naseem Shah and recovered 1.025 kilogram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Siraj and Sattar and recovered one pistol and one dagger from their possession. Koral police arrested two drug pushers namely Kamran and Suleman and recovered 2.620 kilogram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.