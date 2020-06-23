Report sought on proceedings to auction Taliban leader’s properties

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ordered the submission of a report on the proceedings in the order to auction the properties in Karachi owned by Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour allegedly for terror facilitation and financing.

The ATC-II judge directed the court Nazir to file a report on the publication of the auction advertisement in newspapers on July 2, as he had failed to submit it during the hearing.

In March, the court had seized five properties, including plots and houses in different parts of the city, estimated to be worth Rs32 million that were purchased by Mansour on fake identities.

Mansour, who was killed in a US drone strike near the Pakistan-Iran border on May 21, 2016, had bought plots and houses in different parts of Karachi.

Besides him, the Federal Investigation Agency had booked Muhammad Akhtar and Amaar, who are allegedly absconding, under Section 11H (fundraising and money laundering) of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Pakistan Penal Code.