Clashes over corona measures: Protests, arrests in Netherlands, Germany

ISLAMABAD: The Dutch police on Sunday charged on horseback and fired water cannon to disperse protesters frustrated with the government´s coronavirus policies, arresting dozens after skirmishes broke out, while several cops were hurt in clashes with residents of a high-rise apartment block in the German city of Goettingen who had been placed under quarantine.

In The Netherlands, hundreds of people gathered in the city centre, many carrying placards or holding hands, to demonstrate against measures including the 1.5 metre social distancing rule. Acting mayor Johan Remkes had initially barred the protest but later agreed to a time-limited demonstration. Police said the protest was peaceful until a group of football fans clashed with riot police at the nearby Central Station, throwing stones and bottles. Officers later surrounded dozens of demonstrators who refused to leave. "The remaining demonstrators refused to leave and have been detained under public demonstration legislation," The Hague police said in a tweet. "Five people have also been detained at Central Station for throwing stones."

Several police officers were hurt in clashes with residents of a high-rise apartment block in the German city of Goettingen who had been placed under quarantine over a coronavirus outbreak.

The violence erupted on Saturday as a group of residents sought to break through a metal barrier installed to keep the 700 people living in the residential complex in to prevent possible transmission of the virus. Some flung stones, bottles and wooden slats at officers, the city´s police chief Uwe Luehrig told journalists on Sunday. Residents in the complex were put under quarantine on Thursday after two of them were found to be infected with COVID-19.

The pandemic has killed 468,690 people worldwide and infected over nine million since its outbreak in China, according to international media reports. Spain reopened its borders on Sunday, getting rid of one of the most potent emblems of Europe´s battle against the coronavirus, as infections in Latin America surged past two million.

The cars that trickled across the Spain-France border early on Sunday gave a symbolic boost to the millions of businesses and workers across Europe that have suffered badly from the economic downturn caused by tough lockdowns. In Latin America, grim records kept on tumbling.

Brazil is the second worst-affected country with over 50,000 deaths and more than one million cases, helping to push Latin America´s total infections beyond the two million mark. The virus is accelerating its spread in the region, with Mexico the second hardest-hit country, followed by Peru and Chile.

Beijing authorities have set up a total of 2,083 sampling sites in 474 locations across the city, with 7,472 medical staffers taking shifts to conduct tests.

Since June 13, people working in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, to which most newly-emerged cases were related, residents in nearby communities, and people who visited the market have been organized to take nucleic acid tests. The city has also prioritised the testing for employees of restaurants, grocery stores, wholesale markets and courier and food delivery, according to the municipal government. Beijing has reported over 200 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases since June 11.

Sharjah has announced to resume economic and tourism activities with 50 percent capacity from June 24. The critical post lockdown second stage also includes opening of cinemas, private beaches and fitness clubs for both men and women, children's game rental facilities, online games centres and Internet cafes, water bike rental facilities, sports facilities and establishments, and parking services.