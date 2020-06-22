Online help

Being a student of a public sector university, I want to highlight the plight of those deprived students who are in a quandary regarding the recent HEC decision to arrange online classes for every public sector varsity. The news of online classes has received a severe backlash by students who face a lot of challenges while accessing such online classes.

The majority of these students belong to far-flung areas, where the accessibility of internet services is a matter of concern for them. Many of them do not possess electronic gadgets like laptops or smartphones, as they are financially unstable .It is completely impossible for these impoverished students to access online classes. The HEC must either review the decision of online classes or facilitate these students for online learning so that they can equally contribute in online classes like their peers.

Mudassir Ahmed

Hyderabad