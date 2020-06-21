100 PIA flights to bring back 25,000 stranded Pakistanis

LAHORE: The PIA will operate more than 100 flights to bring back nearly 25,000 stranded Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the coming week.

The PIA had requested the government to allow additional frequencies of special relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis, which has been granted, the PIA spokesman said on Saturday.

The PIA has scheduled more than 100 flights to bring back more than 10,000 stranded Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia and 15,000 from the UAE during the next week. The PIA will fly empty from Pakistan and will only bring back passengers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The PIA spokesman said some PIA offices are closed due to lockdown restrictions in these countries. However, tickets can be purchased through PIA website or PIA booking offices in Pakistan and through PIA travel agents.