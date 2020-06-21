Ex-rulers’ corruption deprived people of basic amenities: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the "locust swarm of corruption” weakened the foundations of Pakistan and it hollowed the roots of the country in the past.

The stories of corruption of former corrupt rulers are common, the CM said, adding that the corruption by the former rulers deprived the people of basic amenities. Eradication of corruption at all the levels is the only way to take Pakistan forward.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the prime minister has smashed the idols of corruption. The CM said that eradication of corruption is the topmost agenda of PTI government and Pakistan will achieve its goal by holding impartial accountability of the corrupt elements. He said that the present government is the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan and is determined to root out corruption.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties tried to do politics on the national issue like corona and opposition leaders left the people alone even in the extraordinary circumstances occurred from corona pandemic.

This negative attitude of the opposition parties is not only condemnable but also reprehensible. The remaining repute of the opposition also ended with their attempts to destroy the national unity on corona issue.

Opposition leaders should regain their senses, the CM said. He said that those who had set new records of corruption in the past should hold themselves accountable.

Nation will never forgive those who bankrupted the country through their financial irregularities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made government in difficult circumstances and put the country in the right direction.

The PTI government, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, is fighting against the mafia which looted the country, he concluded.