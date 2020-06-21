Babar Azam a role model for youth: Shehzad

LAHORE: Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad believes everyone should follow the work ethics of prolific batsman Babar Azam, saying the limited-overs skipper is a role model for youngsters. "Babar Azam is a role model for youngsters and we should all follow his work ethics. He has done really well as batsman and I hope that he can do the same while leading the side," he was quoted as saying. He also advised people against comparing Indian skipper and star batsman, Virat Kohli, with any other player. "Virat Kohli is a proven player and he cannot be compared with any other player; be it me or anyone else. He has set great standards of fitness. I think he is an amazing guy and I wish him all the best," he said. To a question, Shehzad said the controversies surrounding him in the past were vastly exaggerated. "I have always been a very good boy, who respects his seniors and avoids getting into politics. If you look at what others have been involved in (controversies) and compare that with what I did, I think you will find that it was all baby stuff and exaggerated."