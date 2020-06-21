4-member robber gang busted

Islamabad : The Tarnol Police Station have arrested four persons of a criminal’s gang involved in dacoity and street crime cases besides recovering snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbikes, ATM card, valuables as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

As per directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood including SHO Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with other officials who successfully arrested four members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Zaheer, Mehtab, Raisat, and Yasir while police team recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, ATM, motorbikes, and weapon along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal records and also remained jailbirds. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.