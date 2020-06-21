Three drug trafficking accused acquitted

LAHORE : An anti-narcotics court on Saturday acquitted three accused of drug trafficking.

Anti-Narcotics Court Judge Shakir Hussain Awan acquitted accused Umar Hayat, Shabbir Ahmad and Muhammad Abbas due to lack of evidence against them. The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested the three people over the charges of trafficking 36 kilograms of hashish and 12 kilograms of opium from Peshawar to Lahore. The counsel for the accused, Advocate Akhtar Mehmod Dhillon, argued before the court that ANF arrested Muhammad Abbas from Arifwala and concocted a story while showing his arrest with other accused. He stated that the mobile data showed that the prosecution witnesses, Muhammad Younas and accused Abbas had the same location of Arifwala.

However, the prosecution implored the court to proceed against them as they were involved in drug trafficking. The court after hearing the arguments of both parties acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence against them.