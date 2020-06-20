Complaint mechanism for healthcare workers launched

Islamabad: Frontline healthcare workers wishing to have their complaints heard by the government can now utilize a dedicated helpline for redress.

Launched on Friday, the establishment of a complaint mechanism for healthcare workers was a key constituent of the Support Package recently announced for them by the government. “In addition to the 1166 generalized helpline accessible to all, healthcare workers can punch their complaint as a text message on WhatsApp Chatbot number +92-300-1111166, which is already providing Covid-19 related information,” the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza stated on Friday.

The SAPM said, the helpline is linked with the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and will be handled by a complaint management team. The moment a complaint is received, the team will establish the location and nature of the complaint and forward it to the relevant focal point at the federal or provincial levels for action. The team will contact the complainant, apprising them of the status of the complaint and the measures taken for appeasement.

Dr. Zafar said, health workers are at the forefront of the government’s strategic response to Covid-19. “Time and again, we have been emphasizing that the support and protection of healthcare workers is a key priority of the PM, as well as the federal and provincial governments.

Any doctor, nurse, or paramedic who is treating Covid-19 patients and has some reservations to express, suggestions to make, or complaints to register should use this helpline for immediate action,” he concluded.