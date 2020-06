West ‘insulting’ Russia: Putin

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of "mean" attempts to insult Russia by re-writing World War II history as Moscow prepares to commemorate Soviet victory with a Red Square parade.

In a lengthy article in the National Interest, a conservative US magazine, Putin warned against "historical revisionism," saying downplaying the role of the Soviet Union in World War II helped undermine the current world order.

"Desecrating and insulting the memory is mean," he wrote in the article published late on Thursday. Some official declarations commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War "mention all participants in the anti-Hitler coalition except for the Soviet Union," he complained. "Meanness can have different manifestations, but this does not make it less disgusting," he added.

An estimated 27 million Soviet troops and civilians were killed in World War II and the Red Army’s triumph is a huge source of pride in Russia. Putin was angered by a European Parliament resolution last year saying the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union helped pave the way for WWII.

"I believe that it is unacceptable to equate liberators with occupants," he wrote. Putin has blamed the Western powers and Poland in particular for World War II, pointing to various treaties signed with Nazi Germany before the conflict began in 1939.