62 of 204 ventilators free in Lahore hospitals

LAHORE:On the directives from Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Nabeel Ahmed Awan Friday released the data and statistics of treatment and available facilities in the government teaching hospitals of the province.

According to the data, 4,884 patients have recovered in the 46 teaching hospitals of Punjab government and they have gone home. In entire Punjab 211 ventilators are available out of 433 reserved ventilators whereas in Lahore 62 ventilators are free out of 204 reserved for corona patients.

As many as 4,168 beds are unoccupied out of 6,305 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in the province. In Lahore’s government teaching hospitals, 1,687 beds are unoccupied out of 2,333 reserved beds.

Similarly, in Punjab’s teaching hospitals isolation wards, 3,329 beds are available out of 4,586

reserved for corona patients. In the isolation wards of government teaching hospitals in Lahore, 1,382 beds are unoccupied out of 1,631 reserved for Covid-19 patients.

In the high dependency units (HDUs) in entire Punjab, 628 beds are unoccupied out of 1175 reserved for corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s teaching hospitals, 243 beds are unoccupied out of 518 beds.