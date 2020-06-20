SCCI vows to ensure smart lockdown implementation

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has assured the commissioner Peshawar of the cooperation of the business community in implementing the smart lockdown.

The assurance was held out by a delegation of the SCCI that held a meeting with Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan here on Friday. The delegation was led by SCCI vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Haji Muhammad Afzal and Javed Akhtar, said a press release. Members of the delegation informed Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan about the issues of the traders in the aftermath of the smart lockdown.

The commissioner lauded the business community and the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for cooperating with the authorities in implementing the lockdown. The SCCI delegation informed the senior official about the issues of traders. They said the business community shut businesses during the last couple of months to help stop the transmission of the coronavirus. They said that the traders would continue to follow the standard operating procedure in letter and spirit. However, they said the traders and shopkeepers should not be punished if the customers did not wear facemasks as they could not force them.