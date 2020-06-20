Different localities disinfected

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Friday conducted disinfectant spray in different areas of the district to contain the spread of coronavirus .

According to the RWMC spokesperson, the disinfectant squad carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation at major/minor roads, streets, mosques, shops, bus stops at Kahuta, Murree, Kallar Saydian so that the spread of the pandemic could be overcome.

Moreover, cleanliness operation was also carried out at quarantine centres, established in different parts of the district.

Meanwhile, in order to keep the distance among the shoppers, the teams also marked circular patterns in various markets to help them following the social-distancing measure.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also educating residents about preventive measures such as; hands washing, social distancing, avoiding unnecessary visit to the public places including markets and recreational spots.

He also urged the people to cooperate with authorities concerned to safeguard the precious lives by following precautionary instructions designed to cope with the COVID-19 effectively.