PBF goes online to find talented boxers

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is trying to track some fine talent through the Pakistan Open Shadow Boxing and Fitness Challenge 2020 which it has started from June 15.

The event will last until June 21.

In the virtual event the techniques and fitness of boxers from across Pakistan are being checked through the assistance of a qualified coaches panel.

In the process the PBF is being assisted by all its affiliated units. And this correspondent has learnt that some previously unheard of youngsters from some remote areas have impressed the coaches with their boxing abilities. The boxers send their videos through whatsapp and Facebook to the PBF.

A large number of boxers in categories of under-15, youth and elite have been tested so far.

It was almost impossible for PBF to reach everywhere in Pakistan to find talent, but the virtual tracking system the federation is using is expected to give a few good boxers to the country for future national duty.

“Through this programme we have reached some boxers in remote areas and we are checking them, both their fitness and techniques. It may help us find some new talent besides keeping the rest engaged,” PBF Secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Friday.

“We have started the event to know about some new boxers, keep the existing pugilists fit and motivated during COVID-19 and also to keep our coaches abreast of the boxers’ fitness and skill levels,” Nasir said.

“Our effort has been appreciated by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) also,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Nasir added that the World Qualifying round for Olympics is expected to be held in Paris in March 2021.

“We have been informed by AIBA that the event may be held in March and we should prepare accordingly. There is a meeting in July and hopefully the future schedule will be discussed,” Nasir said.

Pakistan fielded three boxers in the Asian qualifying round held in Jordan early this year where no fighter managed to do well. The world qualifiers are the last chance for the national pugilists to press for Olympics seat. Pakistan last featured in 2004 Athens Olympics in boxing.

Nasir said that currently boxers’ safety is the top priority. “We cannot assemble boxers as there is a huge risk; we will hold a camp inshaAllah once the COVID-19 situation improves,” Nasir said.

“We will make last-ditch effort to return to Olympic fold. We will invite either foreign nations for a joint camp or will send our boxers abroad for training. But right now we cannot do anything,” Nasir.

“We have assigned the task of keeping fighters fit during the pandemic to head coach Arshad Hussain. He gives assignment to boxers and they do their work out at their homes. Once the gyms open the situation will be better for training,” the official said.

The world qualifiers earlier were scheduled in Paris last May but were suspended due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.