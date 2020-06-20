Squash activities to resume next week in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has decided to restart domestic activities from Peshawar next week, involving around 15 active players who will start practicing under the watchful eyes of coaches observing strict SOPs.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) senior vice president Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood told ‘The News’ on Friday that they are resuming squash activities with top senior and junior active players’ training from Peshawar.

“Peshawar has always been the hub of squash activities with majority of players belonging to the city and adjacent areas. We have decided to restart our training programme from Peshawar. Around 15 players (senior and junior) have been finalized for training at the facilities available in Peshawar. These players will have to adhere to the SOPs, we have finalized for the purpose. We are making sure all the marked players would get a chance of extensive training thrice a week,” said Amir.

“At one point of time only two courts will be available for training with two players in each court. Training will be supervised by coaches who have been asked to wear mask and keep sanitizers with them all the time. Before entering court, players will also have to go through the same procedures,” he said.

The PSF had planned five international events for the year 2020.

“We still hope to organise at least one by the year end. These all tournaments were meant to improve Pakistan players ranking.”

Amir also said that the federation is investing over Rs 150 million on construction of one grand all-glass court and four additional courts, in addition to upgrading the Abbottabad Complex.