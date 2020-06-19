2-member LHC bench hearing NAB cases reconstituted

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases has been changed. On Monday, June 22, 2020, a new bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Syed Sardar Ahmad Naeem will start hearing NAB cases.

The bench will also hear cases registered under the criminal law and the anti-terrorism act. From June 22, summer vacation would start at the Lahore High Court.

LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan has issued judges roster for the first week of the summer vacation, under which six division and 19 single benches would work at the Lahore High Court principal seat.

On June 15, a two-member LHC bench, led by Justice Ms Aaliya Neelum, was constituted to hear NAB cases. On June 17, the bench heard NAB cases of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Birjees Tahir and Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman bail petition and adjourned the cases till next hearing.