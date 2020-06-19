close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
Newsdesk
June 19, 2020

Armenia releases former president Kocharyan on $4 million bail

Newsdesk
June 19, 2020

YEREVAN: Armenia’s criminal court of appeal released former president Robert Kocharyan from custody on Thursday on bail of 2 billion drams ($4.2 million). Kocharyan, who served as president for a decade, was charged with acting unlawfully in 2018 over his decision to introduce a state of emergency in March 2008 following a disputed election. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between the police and protesters. Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Vardevanian described the amount of the bail as “unprecedented”, but said it was good the court had accepted the bail money.

