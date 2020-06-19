Doctor tests corona positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: A senior doctor and former medical superintendent was tested positive tested positive for corona. On being contacted, Dr Ghulam Ali, former medical superintendent at the Government City Hospital Lakki Marwat, said that he had been suffering from fever for the last two weeks. “I used to take medicines regularly but the fever constantly persisted,” he said, adding that he gave his swab for lab test three days back.