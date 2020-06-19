close
June 19, 2020
June 19, 2020

Doctor tests corona positive

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: A senior doctor and former medical superintendent was tested positive tested positive for corona. On being contacted, Dr Ghulam Ali, former medical superintendent at the Government City Hospital Lakki Marwat, said that he had been suffering from fever for the last two weeks. “I used to take medicines regularly but the fever constantly persisted,” he said, adding that he gave his swab for lab test three days back.

