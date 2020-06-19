DPO warns residents against violation of SOPs

HARIPUR: DPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar has warned the residents of strict legal action if they tried to violate the standard operating procedure (SOPs) devised for the areas under smart lockdown.

Talking to media persons and the elders of the areas during his visit to the urban localities, he said that owing to ignoring of social distancing requests, the spread of Covid-19 was being reported at fast pace, forcing the administration to go for smart lockdown. He said that in a bid to protect the other people from contracting the deadly coronavirus, the police devised a foolproof security plan for the target areas. The DPO said that four localities of Mochi Bazaar and Muhallah Soha, street No 9 and 20 in the TIP Housing Society, Muhallah Khalabat and Mumahiya Chowk to Pakhral Chowk areas in the Khalabat, Township, were being manned by 144 police men who would remain deployed round-the-clock in shifts. He said that all the necessary medicines, food items and daily use commodities have been stocked by the residents of the areas under smart lockdown.