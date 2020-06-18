Digital victim support directory launched

Islamabad: Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched Pakistan’s first Digital Victim Support Services Directory with the support of Group Development Pakistan (GDP). This online directory contains all relevant information on support available nationwide for the cases of child. It contains record of more than 500 public and private service providers which is searchable by type of service and geographical location besides providing live rating of the service provider.

The directory is a joint initiative of MoHR and GDP to provide easy access to information about services for victims of violence, harassment and abuse particularly children. This nationwide service provider the database is searchable by organization, service type, and geographical location allowing victims and family members to quickly identify and access support and referral services.

The service providers in the database offer services such as shelter, referral, counselling, helpline, media, medical help, report missing children, report online abuse, legal assistance, psychological support and others such as service providers for acid burn victims etc.

The directory contains contact information, service type and geographical location of 49 organizations in Punjab, 43 organizations in KPK, 9 in Balochistan, 16 in Islamabad and 45 such service providers in Sindh province. To date, the most searched organizations through this directory is Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) Lahore and Karachi chapter, Sindh Child Protection Authority, Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh and Zainab Alert, Karachi. The visitors can also suggest relevant organizations for the director through the website.