Sindh robbed of Rs229b during pandemic: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that prime minister “select” visited Sindh six months after COVID-19 outbreak in Karachi only to rub the salt in the wounds of people of the province.

Bilawal tweeted, “Refused to do anything to save the people from infection or starvation. His budget robs our province of Rs229 billion during a pandemic.”

The response of the PPP chairman came after the criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the PPP’s Sindh government and also on Bilawal during the visit of Sindh on Wednesday.

Bilawal said the budget does not support healthcare system which is under incredible strain from COVID-19. “He (PM) has left our farmers exposed to locusts & economic ruin. Reduced BISP funding for the poor. Fires 10,000 steel mill workers. However, found 80 billion rupees to fund a dam,” Bilawal tweeted.

The PPP chairman further tweeted that the prime minister refused to meet anyone working on frontlines fighting the pandemic. “Not the doctors risking it all to save our lives. Not CM who’s leading the team. Would have been good for prime minister to meet,” he said.

Bilawal said the prime minister could learn how Sindh has highest recovery rate and testing rate among all provinces.