Zardari telephones Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari telephoned chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and discussed the political situation in the backdrop of government's stark failure and criminal negligence in tackling coronavirus, locust attacks and rising poverty.

The telephonic contact between Asif Ali Zardari and Akhtar Mengal took place as Akhtar Mengal announced earlier in a the day in his speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday withdrawal of his party from coalition with PTI and Asif Ali Zardari’s contact became significant following the recent development.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal also inquired after President Asif Ali Zardari and prayed for his early recovery as he said the country needed Asif Ali Zardari’s political sagacity, as a great statesman in a situation when everything is degenerating due to sheer incompetence of the people in government.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP has always collected the pieces together in the history every time this nation was bruised and brought to the brink of economic and political collapse. “PPP always strives to strengthen the country, democracy and the poor, and shall continue to play its leading role in saving the country and its people from the quagmire it has been led into by the government.