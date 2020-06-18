PSMA members threaten no-trust motion against chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The members of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Punjab did not submit any no-confidence motion against their chairman and the Executive Committee in the provincial secretariat of the association while the working of the association continued normally.
The association secretary confirmed to The News that no no-confidence motion was received by the association’s secretariat till today (Wednesday, June 17, 2020) against PSMA Punjab Chairman Nauman Khan.