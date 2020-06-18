close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
JR
Jawwad Rizvi
June 18, 2020

PSMA members threaten no-trust motion against chairman

National

JR
Jawwad Rizvi
June 18, 2020

LAHORE: The members of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Punjab did not submit any no-confidence motion against their chairman and the Executive Committee in the provincial secretariat of the association while the working of the association continued normally.

The association secretary confirmed to The News that no no-confidence motion was received by the association’s secretariat till today (Wednesday, June 17, 2020) against PSMA Punjab Chairman Nauman Khan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan