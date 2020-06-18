China’s COVID-19 vaccine gets 100pc positive rate

BEIJING: China’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine gets 100 percent positive conversion rate, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The report says, all subjects of the coronavirus vaccine researched and developed by China’s Wuhan Institute of Biological Products have developed antibodies, with a 100 percent positive conversion rate.

According to China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), the meeting for the blind review and the unblinding of the Phase I and II clinical trial results of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine were held in China’s Beijing and Henan Province synchronously on Tuesday.

The unblinding shows that the safety of the vaccine is sound, without any case of adverse reaction. All the 1,120 subjects who had got two injections have produced high titer of antibody, with the neutralizing antibody positive rate of 100 percent.

Meanwhile, China National Biotec Group, the parent company of Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, is actively promoting the Phase clinical cooperation overseas, and has confirmed the intention of cooperation with enterprises.