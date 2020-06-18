Fruit vendor dies as ‘baton hits him in chest’ during anti-encroachment drive

A fruit vendor lost his life for putting up resistance during an anti-encroachment drive in Dehli Colony on Wednesday.

Police were assisting the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) when a large number of fruit vendors staged a protest and offered resistance during the anti-encroachment drive. During the protest, the vendors also shouted slogans against the CBC officials and police.

The police detained several vendors and took them to different police stations. The protesters claimed Kabir Hussain died when he was hit in the chest by a police baton during the anti-encroachment drive; however, the police denied all the allegations made against them and said the man died of heart attack.

A large number of vendors also gathered outside the Frere police station and staged a protest along with the body of the fruit vendor. They shouted slogans against the police and demanded of the higher authorities to take action against police personnel responsible for the death of an innocent man.

The police locked the main door of the police station to avoid any untoward incident. No case has been registered while an investigation is under way.