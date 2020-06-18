PAL annouces literary awards

Islamabad : The Kamal-e-Fan Award Committee of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Monday nominated Munir Ahmad Badini, a prominent Pakistani writer, novelist and writer from Balochistan, for the ‘Kamal-e-Fun Award 2018,’ which is Pakistan’s highest literary award.

Recognizing the lifetime achievements of a literary personality in terms of creative and research work, the award carries a cash amount of Rs. 1,000,000. “PAL will present Rs. 5 million in cash to writers for the ‘Kamal Fan Award 2018’ and the ‘National Literary Award 2018,” the Academy’s Chairman Dr. Yousuf Kushk stated at a press conference held at the conclusion of the online meeting of the Kamal-e-Fun Award Committee.

The panel of judges consisted of well-known writers and scholars namely, Masood Ashar, Prof. Dr. PirzadaQasim Raza Siddiqui, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Prof. Dr. Rauf Parekh, Qazy Javed, Dr. Nasrullah Khan Nasir, Muhammad Ayub Baloch, Noor Muhammad Khan Hasni, Dr. Salma Shaheen, Nasir Ali Syed, Muhammad Hasan Hasrat, and Haris Khalique.

Dr. Khushk PAL also announced the National Literary Award 2018 for best books written during the year in Urdu and other Pakistani languages. “Writers think only for humanity, beyond religion, race, language and region. There will be no prejudice in real writing and no society in the world can truly be called honourable unless it values the creators. PAL continues to acknowledge the services of the writers of the country and every year there is a series of awards for best books written in Pakistani languages,” he stated.

The PAL chief said the Academy, under the auspices of the Minister and Secretary of National Heritage and Culture, will establish the ‘Hall of Fame,’ and the ‘Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages.’ In addition, preparations are afoot for the Pak-Turkish Literary Festival, and an international conference in collaboration with the Chinese Writers’ Forum.

Coming to the awards for the best books, the Saadat Hasan Manto Award (Creative Literature) for Urdu prose went to Hasan Manzar’s book ‘Jhijak,’ the Baba-i-Urdu Molvi Abdul Haq Award (Criticism and Research) went to Dr. Tahseen Firaqui’s book ‘Nikat,’ the Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award for poetry went to Zahera Nigahon for ‘Gul-e- Chandni,’ the Syed Waris Shah Award (Punjabi Poetry) went to Rai Muhammad Khan Nasir’s book ‘Hadak,’ the Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award (Punjabi Prose) went to Ahmad Shahbaz Khawar’s book ‘Ghunnu,’ the Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Award (Sindhi Poetry) went to Wafa Nathan Shahi’s book ‘Aayo Jhol Bhare,’ the Mirza Qaleech Baig Award (Sindhi Prose) went to Zaib Sindhion’s book ‘Aakhri Manhoo,’ the Khushhal Khan Khattak Award (Pushto Poetry) went to Afrasiab Khattak’s book ‘Naw-e-Tegh,’ the Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award (Pushto Prose) went to Dr. Qazi Hanif Ullah Hanif’s book ‘Pashto Shairi Ke Sainsi Shaoor O Izhar,’ the Mast Tawakli Award (Balochi Poetry) went to Inayatullah Qaumion’s book ‘Biya Kapoot Vish Na Lagen,’ the Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award (Balochi Prose) went to Akbar Barakzaion’s book ‘Zaban Zanti-u-Balochi Zaban Zanti,’ the Khwaja Ghulam Fareed Award (Seraiki Poetry) went to Muhammad Zaheer Ahmad’s book ‘Alla,’ the Dr. Maher Abdul Haq Award (Seraiki Prose) went to Hafeez Khan’s book ‘Adh Adhoore Lok,’ the Taj Muhammad Tajal Award (Brahui Poetry) went to Syed Ali Muhammad Shah Hashmi’s book ‘Khushboo Na Safar,’ the Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award (Brahui Prose) went to Imran Fareeqon’s book ‘Aeno Hum Khuda Khushe,’ the Saeen Ahmad Ali Award (Hindko Poetry) went to Syed Saeed Gilani’s book ‘Pepul Vitere,’ the Khatir Ghaznavi Award (Hindko Prose) went to Nazeer Bhatti’s book ‘Sham-e-Alam,’ the Pitras Bukhari Award (English 0Prose) went to Fatima Bhutto’s book ‘The Run Aways,’ the Daud Kamal Award (English Poetry) went to Sara Javed’s Book ‘Meraki,’ while the Muhamamd Hasan Askari Award for translation went to Naseem Ahmad and Dr. Iqbal Afaqi on their translation ‘Falsafa-e-Tareekh.’

Cash awards of Rs200,000 each will be given to each winner of the National Literary Award 2018.