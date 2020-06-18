Shehzad snubbed as PFF NC announces panel to conduct online coaching courses

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Wednesday ignored the country’s pro licence coach Shehzad Anwar, while announcing a panel which will conduct online coaching courses next month.

Shehzad has been associated with not only some top clubs of the world but has also worked during the last few years on the AFC coaches education panel.

He has been associated with the Pakistan team since 2008 and is well-aware of modern coaches education. But since he was part of the outgoing PFF, the FIFA-appointed NC appears to be ignoring him continuously.

Shehzad was also not considered for Pakistan coaching job by the NC a few months ago.

The PFF NC said on Wednesday that it is set to hold five online coaching courses within the next 30 days.

“The unfortunate and worsening situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic has made the return of football activities uncertain. However, to keep the football coaches in the country on their toes, the PFF will launch the Coaching Refresher Course for Women on June 19,” the NC said. “The course will end on June 21 and will be followed by the Introductory Coaching Course for Women (June 26-28). For the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) and Pakistan Football Federation League (PFFL) coaches the Refresher Courses will run from July 2-4 and July 9-11 respectively while an Introductory Coaching Course for Men will be held from July 16-18,” it informed.

It said the courses will be conducted by Pakistan national team head coach Tariq Lutfi. He will be assisted by junior national team head coach Nasir Ismael and Mohsin-ul-Hasnain.