Wed Jun 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

Jacobabad sizzles at 51°C

National

Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

LAHORE: Mercury continued to rise in Lahore here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts ( Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 51°C while in Lahore it was 43.4°C and minimum was 28.8°C.

