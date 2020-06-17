VCs criticise cuts in education budget

LAHORE: Vice Chancellors (VCs) of all public sector universities have expressed their strong criticism of the recent cuts imposed by the Finance Ministry on the budget for higher education.

A resolution passed by the university heads, after the Vice Chancellors Committee meeting held online on Tuesday, stated that Pakistani universities are already under enormous financial stress because of the squeezing of their budgets since last three years. Currently, the Covid-19 crisis has further exacerbated the situation, both by increasing costs, and by reducing the inflows of tuition fees.

The Vice Chancellors appealed to the PM, the Education Minister, and the SAPM for finance to immediately reverse the cuts, and enhance the higher education budget to the levels needed by universities.

The resolution emphasised that future of the country depends critically on the future of education, especially higher education. If the funding cuts are not reversed, some universities will not be able to survive.

The VCs asked Chairman HEC to arrange a meeting of a delegation of VCs to call upon the PM to apprise him of the difficulties faced by universities because of the repeated budget cuts over the last three years.

The Vice Chancellors also expressed their unequivocal opposition to the actions of some elements to change legal provisions and undermine the autonomy of universities, especially draft changes in the Public Sector Universities (Amendment) Act 2020.