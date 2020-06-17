Quake jolts various parts of country

ISLAMABAD: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale on Tuesday jolted several parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Nowshera, Swat, Mansehra and Abbottabad. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 112 kilometers, and its epicenter at the Tajikistan. The tremor, which felts in several parts in the country, however, no loss of life and property has been reported from any part of the country so far, a private news channel reported.